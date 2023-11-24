Always fully booked yet forever making losses. What’s happening at KQ?

Flying into losses • A frequent traveller by Kenya Airways on the Nairobi-London route, Shainaz Khan says: “The flight is always, always fully booked; not one empty seat!”

She, therefore, doesn’t really understand why the airline that is popularly known as KQ “is forever making losses”. Can somebody at KQ tell her how and why, “because it seems impossible”.

Dark county • With less than a week of fuel supply for power generators, Wajir County is staring into darkness, says Nassir Daud Hussein.

“The county also faces a food crisis, as stocks are nearly depleted due to the El Nino downpours that have made roads impassable. The government should prioritise connecting Wajir to the national electricity grid and tarmacking roads.”

Fabrication • Even as he applauds the government for importing maize driers, Churchill Amatha is still unhappy.

“I’m wondering if the cereal drying technology is so complex that the equipment can’t be made locally. The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) needs the driers for its food security strategy. This is the time to think outside the box.”

Job scams • The online jobs scam through which people are being conned left right and centre are on the increase, says Shelton Busolo.

“Many crooks, who pretend to be representatives of certain online recruitment agencies, are behind this. The government should move fast and block the online job fraudsters, who are stealing from people.”

Electric cars • Noting that President William Ruto is increasingly being seen “as Africa’s leading climate change envoy”, Jotham Ndung’u has concerns he hopes will be addressed.

He poses: “How about having electric motor vehicles as a permanent fixture in the presidential motorcade even if he’s not riding in any? This would send a practical message to the world.”

