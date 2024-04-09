KWS must stop profiling job seekers

Jobseeker profiling • Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) job application forms, Mathew Kibe notes, ask for the applicant’s ethnicity, whether one has a disability and also one’s birth place. “I feel this information is unnecessary and amounts to ethnic profiling that gives some an undue advantage. Such questions are, for instance, outlawed in Rwanda because of its genocide history.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Ambiance • Mohamed Badi, as Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss, did a nice job of building pavements, says Japheth Amugada. “Youth on Kenyatta Avenue, Wabera Street and Aga Khan Walk use them to take photos and videos for advertising. How many jobs will be created under Governor Johnson Sakaja when Uhuru Park and Uhuru Gardens are opened to the public?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Strategy • A better and sure-fire way of preventing road crashes is focusing fully on human error by drivers and commuters’ apathy, says Carlos Kamau. “Since the public is largely to blame, the government should set aside a huge budget for sensitisation through the media, churches, community groups and so on and we will see change for the better.” His contact is [email protected].

***

All under one roof • The Sarit Centre, at Westlands, Nairobi, is a towering mall where the maxim of shopping under one roof applies, remarks Alnashir D. Walji. “It hosts exhibitions and trade fairs and is an advertising medium for five-star hotels, manufacturers and even educational institutions. Tourism is also promoted. The residents should seek relaxation.” His contact is [email protected].

***

TV menu • Pay TV provider DStv, Carey Yiembe laments, gives him a package of over 155 channels, a whole 140 of which he will never watch, but charges him an arm and a leg. “Why don’t they ever listen to customers? As Showmax has just launched a cheap package dedicated to football, why can’t DStv also do the same? I bet this is why its subscriptions are declining.” His contact is [email protected].