Inability to elect right people is a major undoing of Kenyans

Integrity • The inability to elect the right people is a major undoing of Kenyans, says Dickson K, who has apparently figured out a solution.

Says he: “As the problem is due to failure to enforce Chapter 6 of Constitution on integrity, top religious leaders should now take charge and vet candidates and tell Kenyans who to vote for. Until then, this mess will remain.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Silence • By remaining silent over crises in several key ministries, President William Ruto “has wasted a golden opportunity to cement his reputation as a smart hands-on politician”, remarks Taabu Tele.

His “loud silence”, he adds, is a sharp contrast with his hitherto high-octane national politics since assuming office after the August 2022 elections. “This is inexcusable!”

His contact is [email protected].

***

IG • Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome is rarely seen or heard despite the raging insecurity and mounting road accidents, says Thomas Yebei.

“The only person visible is Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, yet it’s the IG who is supposed to lead operations and issue statements. If he can’t do the job, can’t somebody else be appointed to secure the country?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Class time • Some private schools are blatantly ignoring the government directive that learners report at 7am and leave at 4pm, claims Musa Mwaura.

“This is more important during this rainy season, with the grave risk of floods. In those schools, classes start before daybreak and end at night. The Education ministry should strictly enforce the rule across the board”.

His contact is [email protected].

***

Safari Rally • The just-ended Safari Rally is an important annual motoring competition event that puts Kenya on the global map, remarks an elated Jotham Ndung’u.

“What’s even better is the fact that thousands of Kenyans also get to tour Naivasha to witness the fast cars in action. We should have more of such events to attract local and international tourists.”

His contact is [email protected].