Is NTSA mandated to remove vehicle number plates?

Jungle law • The removal of motor vehicle number plates by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials is disturbing Willis O. Aguko, who wonders whether it is provided in law. “If so, which offences does it apply to? Why not issue a summons for the owner to appear in their office? That would be an income source for the government by introducing fines.” His contact is [email protected]

Bumpy ride • Road trips have become a “bumpy and unpleasant affair, which punishes vehicles”, says Mohammed Fazal Hussein. “Also, journeys take much longer. A trip from Nairobi to Mombasa at an average speed of 80kph should take about six hours but lasts 10 hours. The NTSA should focus on drivers’ training and install speed cameras instead of bumps.” His contact is [email protected]

Sacrifice • Selflessness, Raphael Obonyo says, is a quality many Kenyan leaders lack and which would make a huge difference in their lives. “They should consider it an opportunity to be able to serve the people. Leadership is an opportunity and privilege. The current economic realities require those in authority to make sacrifices and not think of themselves alone.” His contact is [email protected]

Window • As Telkom Kenya struggles to stay afloat after losing a hefty 61 per cent of its customers to its rivals, Joe Ahangila believes the mobile service provider can still up its game. “There are various reasons for this, especially its poor network in most regions and limited special offers. The company should increase its network boosters and improve data offers.” His contact is [email protected]

Heroines • Barely a week after the burial of broadcaster Rita Tinina, the country is mourning yet another prominent female personality, laments Muriithi King’au. “It’s the Reverend Sister Rita Itabete, the long-serving former principal of Mukumu Girls High School, in Kakamega County. Her contribution to the girl child’s education was immense and profound.” His contact is [email protected]