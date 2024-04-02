The shame of Form One slots for sale

Pretence • Does Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KSSHA) chairman Willy Kuria, who claims Form One slots are given free of charge, live on Mars, wonders Evans Macharia Mwangi. “Who doesn’t know the extra slots in national and county schools are for the highest bidder? The rot starts from the top government officials. Shame on the pretenders!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Smooth killers • Contrary to common belief, crashes rarely occur on potholed roads as drivers are “usually very slow and careful to prevent damage to their cars”, remarks Mwangi wa Karuga. “Smooth tarmac roads are the killer spots. Examples are Nairobi’s Southern and Eastern bypasses. Instal speed bumps and ensure that speed governors aren’t tampered with.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Power games • Could somebody be playing games over power outages in Kiambu, asks Onesmus Karanja, singling out Kenya Power’s Ruiru office. “Every time there is a power outage (and that’s almost daily) and you log a complaint using the *977# short code, you will receive a call from someone but nothing happens. Are we paying for calls or electricity?” His account is 48073076 and email [email protected]

***

Pension pain • Pensioner William K. Toroitich’s misery continues as he has not received his dues for months. He wishes the Director of Pensions could be touched and intervene on his behalf and that of his suffering fellow pensioners, who deserve an act of kindness. “Pensions are always been delayed for months these days.” His number is APN/PC187997 and email [email protected]

***

Taxing loss • The recent listing of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) among the loss-making government organisations and agencies, university economics don XN Iraki confesses, really took him by surprise. “I always thought KRA was awash with cash. After all, it collects all the money from us through taxes. Can somebody explain to me how KRA makes losses?” His contact is [email protected]