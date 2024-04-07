Two out of 77: Murang’a County tender extremely skewed against adult males

Ageism • Murang’a County’s tender notice published in the media on April 2, was “extremely skewed against adult males, with only two out of 77 open to them”, laments Charles Wakaba Kamanga.

The other 75 were for youth, women and persons with disability. This is pure discrimination, which shouldn’t be condoned. Let all compete fairly regardless of gender or age.”

***

***

Losses • Unlike university don XN Iraki, Churchill Amatha is not at all surprised that Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been listed among loss-making government agencies.

Says he: “I may not be their spokesman but it’s like expecting bank tellers to be multi-millionaires just because they dispense millions. The KRA’s mandate is only to collect the money.”

***

***

Expenses • The KRA can actually make losses, as it receives from the National Treasury only 1.5 per cent of all the taxes it collects annually on behalf of the government, and yet it “has humongous expenses in its very delicate endeavour”, Githuku Mungai explains.

“It has been pleading for this share to be increased, but the government has turned a deaf ear.”

***

***

Dry taps • Tavevo Water and Sewerage Company has failed to fulfil its promise 10 months ago to supply water to the people of Ndelemani in Mbololo Ward in Voi constituency, says Harry Righa.

“We bought pipes and paid Sh34,000 each in February 2021. We then received water for only two months but still pay a monthly standing charge of Sh588 (account No. 7900900090 ).

***

***

Accidents • Reckless drivers are to blame for the rising road accidents, says David Njuguna.

“It’s not speed that kills but its sudden change! You can easily verify this by visiting a derestricted German autobahn. To curb accidents, we need better driver behaviour. Matatus and buses are not the fastest vehicles but they are involved in a disproportionate number of accidents.”

***




