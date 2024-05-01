Explainer: The origins of Labour Day

Labour Day, also known as May Day, is an important global holiday that commemorates the historic struggles of workers and the labour movement for better working conditions, fair wages and other labour rights.

The origins of Labour Day can be traced back to the late 19th century, when workers in industrialised countries began to organise and campaign for better working conditions, including an eight-hour day.

The Haymarket Affair in Chicago in 1886, where a peaceful labour demonstration turned violent, is often cited as a key event that led to the establishment of Labour Day as a public holiday.

In Kenya, Labour Day became a public holiday to recognise and celebrate the contribution of workers to the country's economy and development. Kenya celebrated its first International Workers' Day as an independent nation on 1 May 1964. Since then, Labour Day has been celebrated every year on 1 May.

On Labour Day in Kenya, workers do not go to work. Instead, they attend public events organised by trade unions and labour organisations. Influential leaders from the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU), as well as the country's president and labour minister, make speeches to highlight the plight of workers. Some of the issues discussed include salary increases for Kenyan workers due to the high cost of living.

According to Statista, the global workforce is estimated to be around 3.5 billion people in 2024, up from 2.23 billion people in 1991 - an increase of around 1.3 billion people. However, there was a noticeable drop in global employment between 2019 and 2020, when the number of employed people fell from 3.3 billion to 3.19 billion due to the sudden economic shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Kenya, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the labour force in 2022 was around 19.1 million people, most of whom worked in the informal sector. The total labour force in Kenya increased by 0.8 million people (+3.23 per cent) in 2023, reaching its highest level in the period under review at 25.5 million people.