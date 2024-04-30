Broken promise: Domestic workers mark Labour Day minus Ruto pledge

On the occasion of last year's Labour Day celebrations, President William Ruto made a commitment to enhance the welfare of domestic workers in Kenya. He assured that the country would ratify two crucial International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions – Convention Number 189 on Decent Work for Domestic Workers and Convention Number 190 on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment at the Workplace.

"I direct the Attorney General to liaise with concerned state departments and ensure that we conclude the process quickly and in full compliance with the Labour Institutions Act and the Treaty Making and Ratification Act," the President stated, promising to complete the ratification within three months.

Convention Number 189 establishes basic rights and principles, requiring states to take measures to ensure decent work for domestic workers. Convention Number 190, on the other hand, recognises the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence.

President Ruto's commitment was met with optimism from domestic workers, who saw the ratification as a path to better working conditions. However, as Kenya marks this year's Labour Day, the two ILO conventions remain unratified, despite the President's pledge.

The Labour Commissioner, Hellen Apiyo, assured that progress is being made, stating, "We have a roadmap and are currently doing public participation. We will soon present the matter to the cabinet."

Edith Murogo, the founder and executive director of the Centre for Domestic Training and Development, emphasised the importance of ratifying the conventions.

"It will instil dignity in domestic work in the country and ensure that domestic workers' rights are well protected by the state, obligating employers to respect them and their rights," she told nation.africa.

Grace Wangari, a former domestic worker and survivor of sexual violence, echoed the sentiment, stating, "Once Kenya ratifies the two ILO conventions, domestic workers will be well enumerated in accordance with international standards."

Grace Mbanya from the ILO told nation.africa that the ratification will make decent work a reality for domestic workers.

"The ratification of this important Convention will ensure that domestic workers, who are increasingly at the risk of exploitation like other workers, will have their rights protected through effective policies and interventions that extend legal protection in both law and practice," she said.

Currently, the rights of domestic workers in Kenya are governed by various laws, including the Constitution, the Employment Act, and the Labour Relations Act. However, the ratification of the ILO conventions would further strengthen the legal framework and align it with international standards.

A recent survey conducted by IDAY reported that Kenya has around two million domestic workers, with 11 to 24 per cent under 18 years of age, and a considerable percentage of adult domestic workers being young, with about 80 per cent aged between 18 and 30 years.

As Kenya marks Labour Day, the spotlight shines on the government's commitment to ratifying these conventions, a crucial step towards ensuring decent work and dignity for the nation's domestic workers.