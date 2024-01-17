Saudi Arabia cuts hiring fees for Kenya domestic workers by Sh80,000 a month

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has revised downwards the maximum wages payable to domestic workers of Kenyan origin by up to 17.2 per cent or about Sh80,000 per month, alongside those of other countries that include Uganda, Ethiopia, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In a statement from the country’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on Tuesday, Kenyan workers took the biggest hit in the group of six, with the ceiling for the annual payable wage reducing by Sh79,747 from SR10,870 (Sh463,558) to SR9,000 (Sh383,811), translating to about a Sh6,600 monthly cut.

In the list, only African countries got a double-digit percentage reduction, with Ethiopia taking a 14.5 per cent cut as Uganda was hit with a 12.6 per cent reduction from SR6,900 (Sh294,255) to SR5,900 (Sh251,609) and from SR9,500 (Sh405,134) to SR8,300 (Sh353,959) respectively.

The Philippines got the least cut at 7.5 per cent as those from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had their wages reduced by eight per cent and 9.6 per cent respectively.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the reduction of the upper ceiling for the costs of recruiting domestic labour services in a number of countries…This step comes within the framework of the ministry’s efforts to review recruitment costs and ensure fair prices,” reads a translated version of the statement that was originally posted yesterday on the ministry’s official website in Arabic.

“The decision comes within the framework of the ministry’s endeavour to develop all services, improve the labour market environment and enhance its attractiveness, and the keenness to review the costs of services provided and systems according to economic variables.”

