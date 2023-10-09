1,500 Kenyans migrant workers set for jobs in Lebanon

The first batch of 1,500 Kenyan migrant workers are set to leave for Lebanon soon as part of an employment deal between the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and various agencies.

KNCCI has signed an agreement with the Kenya Association of Private Employment Agencies (Kapea) and the Association of Skilled Migrant Agencies of Kenya (Asmak) to find jobs for Kenyans in Lebanon.

In the deal, Asmak, Kapea, and KNCCI have negotiated for jobs for 1,500 Kenyans in Lebanon through the Syndicate of the Owners of Recruitment Agencies in Lebanon (Soral), the agency that represents Lebanese companies. The work visas of the 1,500 Kenyans are expected within 21 days.

“This partnership not only addresses the pressing issue of unemployment in Kenya but also strengthens diplomatic ties and economic cooperation between the two nations,” KNCCI President Erick Rutto said.

He said the agreement will facilitate the recruitment of about 10,000 semi-skilled and skilled professionals in Lebanon by the end of the year.

He said this will be done in full compliance with their respective national laws and regulations.

According to the agreement, local agencies will provide pre-departure training to the employees, while Lebanese agent representatives will communicate any special training requirements for employees to their Kenyan counterparts.

The Ministry of Labour estimates that Kenya has close to four million migrant workers mainly in North America, Europe, the Middle East, the Gulf region, and Australia.

A diaspora remittances survey by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) lists the search for jobs and the pursuit of higher education as the main reasons Kenyans in the diaspora left the country.