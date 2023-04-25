Kudos to CJ Koome for enhancing justice delivery

Virtual court • Chief Justice Martha Koome has made great strides in enhancing the delivery of justice, says Robinson Kahuthu. “There have been impressive gains, especially in the virtual court proceedings. The savings in time and travel costs go back to the economy and there is transparency and convenience. As a recent litigant, I can only say kudos to the ICT team.” His contact is [email protected]

A Helb-ing hand • It would be a big shame if the government abolished the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb), which has benefited many students from poor families, says Bonvace Oyunge. "Not many of the university students can do without it. Let the government continue supporting students who can't raise tuition fees after scoring high grades and being admitted."

App robbery • There is a proliferation of soft loan applications online that is just daylight robbery, moans Manilal Jamnadas Gohil. "The app initially asks you to pay anything from Sh100 to Sh200. If some 100 people succumb to the bait, that's an income of Sh10,000 to Sh20,000 per day. These thieves are minting money with the blessing of the authorities."

Scrap metal vandals • Just a few months after the government allowed the resumption of the scrap metal business, the vandalising of public utilities has begun, says Cornelius Oliko. What really annoys him is the inability of the authorities to deal with the culprits. "However, this show of helplessness points to something else: Somebody in government is benefiting from it."

Royalty beef • After a three-year wait, gospel musician David Chege Richman says he was shocked to receive a meagre Sh630 in royalties from the Music Copyright Society of Kenya, though a member since 2009. "It's taking musicians for a ride by paying peanuts yet it collects a lot of money from hotels and vendors. A task force should be appointed to investigate this."