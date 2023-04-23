Arrest vandals of newly installed road signs

﻿Extreme loyalty • The sycophancy of the youthful leaders in central Kenya, says Samuel Karari without naming names, reminds him of the days of the late President Daniel arap Moi’s pointman in the region, Joseph Kamotho. He adds: “I’m personally perturbed by this. These leaders don’t portray a very good image of governance. I had thought this extreme loyalty ended in the 1990s.” His contact [email protected]

A cry for roads • Residents’ pleas over the pathetic state of Third Parklands Avenue and other roads in this posh suburb of Nairobi have fallen on deaf ears, laments Alnashir D. Walji. “This is an inconvenience to motorists and an eyesore in an area where towering edifices are sprouting. Since the residents pay taxes and rates, they deserve much better.” His contact is [email protected]

Poor service • Something must have gone terribly wrong at Britam, “one of East Africa’s leading insurance companies”, moans Githinji Mwai. He singles out the claims department, which he accuses of poor service. “Their phone line, 0705100100, never goes through unless at the weekend. One has to suffer while waiting for a document to be processed.” He can be reached through [email protected].

Ludicrousness • A Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) advert for the position of CEO caught W. Kimariech’s eye. Says he: “The name is as ludicrous and ambiguous as it’s incomprehensible. ‘Development’ of what? It came out of the merging of ICDC, Tourism Finance and IDB Capital. Couldn’t they give more meaning to the name by adding ‘Finance’ or ‘Capital’?” His contact is [email protected]

Vandalism • Recently, Kennedy Alpha Sanya travelled along the Nakuru-Kabarak highway and there were newly installed road signs. But on his return, he was stunned to note that they had vanished. “Why didn’t the contractor weld the nuts on the signs to secure them? Putting up signs which are then stolen is a waste of time and public resources.” His contact is [email protected]