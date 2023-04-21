President Ruto should keep his promise and weed out shylock apps

Shylock apps •President William Ruto, who promised to weed out shylock apps should just do it, urges Robert Mwangi, disgusted with their tactics. “Is debt shaming okay? Is the interest manageable? Is the seven to 14-day repayment period enough? Is this helping the hustler? Are the owners of these apps untouchable? It’s getting messy. Create jobs to ease crisis.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Frustration • The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depot in Emali Township on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway deep in Makueni County “is a beacon of inefficiency”, remarks Wambua Sammy, waxing poetic. “It takes a minimum of six hours for a farmer to collect his fertiliser from the NCPB depot after making a payment. Talk of subsidised inefficiency!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Danger • The only lake in central Kenya, Ol Bollosat, “is dry with unintended consequences”, notes university don XN Iraki. Hippos, he adds, have shifted to neighbouring dams, posing a grave risk to humans and crops. “We hope the rains will revive this water body, which feeds River Uwaso Nyiro, a source of livelihood for Nyandarua, Laikipia, Isiolo, and Garissa counties.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Suicide • Blaming suicides is literally like flogging a dead horse, remarks Roy Kiranga. He adds: “It’s a fact that most of them are delinquents, depressed, or social outcasts. Sadly, they are people we can identify with. Many people only care when it’s too late or when it directly affects them. Schools and churches should help to sensitise society. It’s not beyond control.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Pride • Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri did Kenya proud by once again by winning both the men’s and women’s titles in this year’s Boston Marathon, in which superstar Eliud Kipchoge fared badly, says Jediel Muthuri. “It’s unfortunate that Kipchoge came sixth, but Chebet retained the trophy. And, what a sterling performance by Obiri! Keep it up, Madam Obiri.” His contact is [email protected]