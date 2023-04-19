Ruto should prioritise improvement of Kenyans' welfare

Social welfare • President William Ruto should prioritise the improvement of people’s welfare, says Violet Kemunto. “Help those who are starving and create jobs for both skilled and unskilled workers to break the grip of poverty, especially among those living in the slums.” Investing more in infrastructure and boosting the education sector, she adds, are also crucial. Her contact is [email protected]

***

Moving on • More than seven months since last year’s August 9 General Election, President Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua keep on reminding the people that they won the poll, remarks Evans Macharia Mwangi. “It’s time they started working seriously to fulfil their campaign promises. The elections are now water under the bridge. We need to move on.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Loud silence • Some years ago, Kweya Ayanga recalls, Kenya Power transformers collapsed in various areas, plunging business premises, institutions and homes into darkness. Today, he moans, and customers continue to suffer as there are no transformers in the store. He poses: “Why doesn’t Kenya Power have the courtesy to inform customers what it is doing about it?” His contact [email protected]

***

Hygiene practices • The recent upsurge in food-borne diseases in boarding secondary schools that have resulted in several deaths and hospitalisation of many students and some teachers have sent shock waves among parents, says Muriithi King’au. “Strict hygiene practices should become the norm to help secure the health of the young learners, their teachers and support staff.” His contact [email protected]

***

Dirty schools • With the ongoing rains, were an audit to be conducted in school kitchens, ablution blocks, hostels and water supply systems, the findings would shock all, claims Patroba Omwenga. “There is negligence and failure to diagnose diseases. Most schools have no nurses. A school is not just beautiful gates, administration blocks and buses; it’s much more.” His contact is [email protected]