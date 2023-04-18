It's time for a reshuffle in the Kenya Kwanza Government

Ineptitude • After listening to the Kenya Kwanza administration explain why they can’t service public debt and pay civil servants’ salaries, Prof Sam Chege says the real problem is that “they have inexperienced people in key positions making wrong decisions”. The government, he adds, has never failed to pay its workers in the past 60 years. “It’s time for a reshuffle.” His contact is [email protected]

Relief food • While their leaders seem happy with themselves, some people in Vihiga County are in need of relief food, says Eliab Otiato. “The pangs of hunger have taken their toll. In the days of former Presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki, food would be widely distributed. Let the leaders ask the government to feed the hungry. It’s happening in other areas.” His contact is [email protected]

Misplaced flags • A hawk-eyed Robert Musamali has noted that national flags are still flying at the residences of some former Cabinet secretaries, though he doesn’t disclose where. He seems to wonder whether this is in order. “Can't Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome get those flags removed? Or are they part of their retirement benefits?” His contact is [email protected]

Bottleneck • The planned dualling of Kiambu Road is, to Mwangi Wanjohi, a poor attempt at solving the endemic congestion nightmare. “Motorists form up to six lanes heading to Nairobi’s city centre in the morning. Limiting that to two lanes won’t end the chaos.” At this rate, he adds, motorists should just be left to find their way in their own way. His contact is [email protected]

