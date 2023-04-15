Opening of IEBC servers will finally settle political dispute

Solution • Opening the IEBC servers, which is among Azimio coalition’s demands for talks, will be the easiest way to confirm who actually won last year’s presidential election, says Fred Njuki. “By agreeing to this, Kenya Kwanza Alliance will help to settle the matter conclusively, if it’s confirmed that no votes were stolen. It will thus end the chaotic demonstrations.” His contact is [email protected]

Responsibility • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua “does not seem to know exactly what his role is supposed to be”, claims Dickson K. “He likes barking threats, following the President around and basically being the boisterous bully to everyone he doesn’t like. Can someone, please, give him some orientation on what the Constitution provides for this position?” His contact is [email protected]

Impunity • That a suspect could be snatched from the ward of a hospital guarded by armed police smacks of total inefficiency and ineptitude, says Chris Kiriba. He poses: “Could there have been some collusion between the bandits and those supposed to be fighting the menace in the North Rift region? This recent Iten Hospital incident should be a real eye-opener.” His contact is [email protected]

Waste • As the rains pound almost every part of the country, Lincoln E. Oyigo is disappointed that the water has been allowed to just flow to waste. The failure to harvest rainwater for future use, he states, will soon come back to haunt the very people. “Let’s borrow a leaf from Israel where rainwater never goes to waste, carrying top-rich soil down the rivers.” His contact is [email protected]

Savings • While the idea of workers saving more for their retirement is a good one, Noris Maingey doesn’t think it’s that easy. He poses: “How much can an ordinary person manage to save when his or her expenses are high? We need a review of policies that increase the cost of fuel and food and come up with favourable taxes for small-scale businesses.” His contact [email protected].