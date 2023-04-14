Austerity measures should be enforced across state departments

Austerity • As Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed that the country is broke, this calls for austerity measures, says David Kiptum. “There is a need to cut costs by reducing foreign trips and meetings, and seminars in posh hotels. Meetings should be held in government institutions. State agencies should instil financial discipline and promote a savings culture.” His contact is [email protected]

Violence • The opposition has a key role of checking the government in a democracy, but should not be inciting violence, says Victor King’ori. The government, he adds, should deal firmly with the culprits. “The 2010 Constitution has clear structures that should be keenly enforced. However, the voice of the people is the voice of God and should be heard.” His contact is [email protected]

Advisory • During the recent violent anti-government demonstrations, Anthony Karimi says, he was rather surprised that the Western countries, especially the US, did not see the need to issue a travel advisory to its citizens to avoid visiting Nairobi, as they normally do. “What could be the reason for this? With friends like these, who needs enemies?” His contact is [email protected]

Hard times • As the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, has been asking more fellow Kenyans to simply tighten their belts, Francis Njuguna says that he has himself been wondering just how far this should go. “The current difficult economic situation in the country has already pushed us so far that we are now at our deepest point ever.” His contact is [email protected]

Salaries • It’s laughable that the government is once again talking about the country losing billions of shillings by paying the so-called ghost workers, which has been going on for many years, says Diana D’Souza. “When it’s not about the ghost workers, then it is corruption.” This, she adds, is at the core of many of the state agencies abetting the losses. Her contact is [email protected]