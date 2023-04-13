Ndii's admission on Kenya's financial crisis alarming

Debt burden • Government economic adviser David Ndii’s admission that the country is in a financial crisis is alarming, says Steve Mandela. “The dilemma is choosing between paying salaries or servicing debt, which consumes over 60 per cent of tax revenue. Urgent measures are needed to avoid defaulting on debt, which could have serious consequences.” His contact is [email protected]

Truce • As the truce between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga continues, politicians should realise “that millions of Kenyans are reeling under the high cost of living”, remarks W. Kimariech. “History is urging them to realise that you can’t shake hands with clenched fists and this is not the panacea for all the people’s problems.” His contact is [email protected]

Thievery • Some 90 per cent of Kenyans are thieves, with “some not stealing only for lack of a chance”, says Dr Victor Isadia. “Government officials loot public coffers, the middle class steal from their bosses and the poor steal from both. Whenever a lorry ferrying goods overturns, Kenyans will empty it and then complain about how politicians are thieves. God help us!” His contact is [email protected]

Parenting 101 • Parents must teach children from a young age to become responsible adults, says Winnie Wanja. From her research, adds Winnie, she has found that problem-based learning should start early to help youth to become assertive and confident and think critically. “Parents should buy puzzles and rubric cubes for children and involve them in housework.” Her contact [email protected]

Celebrity addiction • Political leaders “are unlikely to ever be humble, as they survive on being celebrated and lifted above all the rest”, says Samuel Karari. This celebrity-seeking disease, he claims, has also infected the clergy and is evident in their public conduct. “Pastors also like to be ushered into places of honour, though they often like to criticise politicians.” His contact is [email protected]