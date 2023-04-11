Leaders locked in poll dispute as economy lies in ruins

Broke state • It’s astonishing that the government is unable to pay civil servants due to the heavy debts from ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reign, notes Wamahiu Muya. Even Chief Economic Adviser David Ndii, he adds, admits that the country is bankrupt. “Azimio and Kenya Kwanza leaders are wrangling over last year’s elections with the economy on the verge of collapse.” His contact is [email protected]

CAS curse • Why should a government that can’t pay its workers continue digging a deeper hole with bloated wage bills, asks Ruth Gituma. “It should create a lean team by dropping the 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries, whose role has been challenged in court, and reduce expenditure on offices, cars and foreign travel. It’s time to stop politicking and get down to work.” His contact is [email protected]

Growing food • As the country experiences “very short rains every season, it’s high time the government took appropriate measures”, says Mombasa resident Devere Mwangi. “It should negotiate with some farmers to lease their land to foreigners. Others should be given adequate incentives, including inputs, to grow enough food for the people.” His contact is [email protected]

Soiled notes • There are too many worn-out currency notes, especially the Sh50 one, says Peter John. “There is also a high number of such Sh100 and even Sh200 notes. Can the Central Bank do something about these notes, which shopkeepers, matatu conductors and traders reject? How about setting up collection centres where we can exchange them for new ones?” His contact is [email protected]

Funeral racket • When people are seriously ill in hospital, incurring huge bills, the burden is often left to their immediate families, remarks Jim Okwako. But once the patient dies, “this unlocks generosity”. He poses: “Why do we love dead bodies more than people fighting for their lives in hospitals in the ICU? I’ve seen funeral budgets running into several million shillings. This is a new racket.”