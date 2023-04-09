Kenya Railways must stop cutting trees along railway line

Full agenda • Following the back and forth between the rival political leaders on the planned bipartisan talks to end the current national crisis, Mwamba Onyiego says the agenda is quite incomplete. He poses: “Can they add education reforms, youth employment, better healthcare for all and better prices for agricultural produce to their agenda for the dialogue?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Counter-act • As President William Ruto has pledged to lead the planting of billions of trees to increase the country’s forest cover, George Forest is disappointed that Kenya Railways Corporation is doing the opposite. “Why are they chopping down the trees along the standard gauge railway (SGR), which had greened the corridor after the area was fenced off?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Archaic Met• The Meteorological Department’s forecasts are being keenly followed due to anxiety over climate change but Hilary Kipruto wants a bit more. Says he: “They should ditch archaic descriptions of regions such as ‘rainfall will be witnessed in highlands east of the Rift Valley’ and use counties for effective communication. It’s easier on farmers’ ears, too!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Glass bottles • Many people are stuck with returnable one-litre glass bottles from Coca-Cola Bottling Company after they were withdrawn from the market, says Opiyo Oduwo. “The returnable glass bottles were very convenient for the users and, of course, more environmentally friendly than the plastic ones. Can the firm consider bringing them back?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Real or trumped-up? • Donald Trump’s indictment on business fraud and other charges is historic, says Alnashir D. Walji. “He will go down as the first former US President to be charged with crimes, including sexual misconduct.” He’s alleged to have evaded tax by falsifying classified documents. “Come on, Trump! Prove your innocence.” His contact is [email protected].

Have an honest day, won’t you!