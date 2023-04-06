State, Opposition not addressing unemployment issue

Double-speak • President William Ruto has agreed to a bipartisan plan in Parliament in response to opposition demands “but what about the ticking unemployment bomb”, asks Steve Mandela Katana. “Neither the government nor the opposition have addressed the issue. About 2.9 million Kenyans are jobless with those under 29 hardest hit. Who will speak for us?” His contact is [email protected]

Ruinous riots • A young Somali refugee in Daadab Camp, Garissa County, Hussein Ahmed Ali, is relieved about the calling off of anti-government protests. “The loss of life and destruction of property worry us as refugees. We share the pain and anguish of ordinary mwananchi. Such reckless miscalculations ruined my country. Let wisdom and dialogue prevail.” His contact is [email protected]

Plastic ban • Most visitors to Kenya are “impressed with the ban on plastic bags”, says tour guide Geoffrey Sendeu. “Unfortunately, those visiting the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve drive through Ngoswani and Nkoilale market centres, where plastics are an eyesore. It’s embarrassing when they ask about the ban. We need a lasting solution.” His contact is [email protected]

Bare-all bill • Suspicious about Kenya Power’s billing of customers, Fredrick Njoka says that it would only be fair for all of them to get a more accurate account of how their monthly consumption is arrived at. The bills, he pleads, should be broken down instead of just lumping everything together. “What are they hiding?” a curious Fredrick wants to know. His contact is [email protected]

Road of shame • The Kimbo-Matangi-Junction road, off Thika Superhighway in Kiambu, “is in a sorry state”, moans Carlos Kamau. “Pedestrians are forced to walk in the middle of the road while motorists use the shoulders. There are also no pick-up and drop-off points. Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) or any other concerned agency should take action.” His contact is [email protected]