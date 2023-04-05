Who will compensate victims of Azimio demos?

Protests • President William Ruto’s decision to hold talks with Azimio leader Raila Odinga to end political animosity is welcome, says Jerry Kenyansa. “During anti-government protests, several people died, others were injured and property looted and destroyed. Who is going to compensate the victims? This is an issue that should be seriously addressed by both sides.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Hypocrisy • Former electoral commission chief Ahmed Isaack Hassan has, in his newly published memoirs, Referee of a Dirty Ugly Game, exposed the true sly character of many of the politicians, says Ndugu Abisai. “The politicians tell us what we want to hear but, behind closed doors, chase personal fulfilment, and we pay them while at it. It’s saddening but true.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Obtuseness • Why is it so hard to get connected to power, even just 10 metres from an electricity post and have paid for it, wonders university don X. N. Iraki. “Some people have waited for over a year. One strange excuse is that there are no meters, of all things, yet Kenya Power complains of making losses. How can you refuse customers’ money? Over to you, Kenya Power!” His contact is [email protected]

***

New chapter • Now that c boss Nick Mwendwa is back in office after a court quashed the theft charges against him, he should open a brand new chapter of reconciliation and cooperation, says Peter Muchai. “He should sit down with all the other stakeholders and chart the way forward to make Kenyan football great once again. “ His contact is [email protected]

***

Farming • As people get busy on their farms amid the good rains being received across the country, Lornah Cherop calls for their education on best practices to boost agricultural production. “They need useful tips on soil types and the nature of their land. Original seeds and fertilisers should also be provided to increase yields and curb food shortages.” Her contact is [email protected]