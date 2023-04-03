DP Gachagua should get more serious

Big joker • As the holder of the second-highest office in the land, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should, for once, get more serious, says Fredrick Imani, adding: “Our DP is literally a big joker.” Most Kenyans, says Fredrick, are suffering as they continue to face serious challenges in their daily lives. “He’s [DP] always busy joking around, which is not acceptable in his top position.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Flying low • A company that “posts losses year in, year out has no business being in business”, remarks Evans Macharia Mwangi. “Kenya Airways’ Sh38 billion loss is a big shame yet it still calls itself ‘The Pride of Africa’. It should be rebranded as the Shame of Africa. The government shouldn’t keep on throwing public money into a bottomless pit. Let’s just sell it.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Junkets • Mombasa “is an expensive destination for legislators, civil servants and staff of other government institutions to go for conferences”, argues W. Kimariech. He doesn’t understand why facilities in Nairobi should not be used. “The elephant in the room is the hefty per diems paid for these ‘holidays’. The SRC should scrap the allowances and Mombasa trips will stop!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Mishit • Azimio’s latest demands “miss the core issues the country faces”, says Wamahiu Muya. “They include reviving an economy on its knees, a huge public debt, curbing massive corruption and trimming the bloated bureaucracy that gobbles up a lot of taxes”, all “inherited from the ‘Handshake’ between then-President Uhuru Kenyatta and the coalition’s leader Raila Odinga”. His contact is [email protected]

***

Humility • Winning and losing “are two sides of the coin we call life”, remarks Usha Shah. “In any contest, a winner has a bigger responsibility than the loser; he has to remain grounded and humble. The loser should learn to accept defeat and move on. For Kenya to become more prosperous, all the citizens must be law-abiding, honest and hardworking.” Her contact is [email protected]