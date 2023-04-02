Destructive • Kenyans must work together to build a peaceful and prosperous nation for current and future generations, says Stephen Mandela Katana. “In the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect, we can overcome our differences and achieve great things. The anti-government protests have led to loss of life and injuries. We should shun destructive actions.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Free inputs • To boost agricultural production, the government should, besides subsidised fertilisers, also provide free seeds and affordable pesticides to farmers, says Besil Otunga, adding: “It’s only through agriculture that we can reduce the high cost of living in the country. The government and farmers should cooperate for the success of the agricultural sector.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Blocked drainage • A resident of Uhuru Gardens Estate, Phase 2, at Lang’ata, Nairobi, Job Otieno, is appealing to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority and the city county roads section to come to their rescue by repairing their dilapidated roads. “With the onset of the long rains, the estate is swamped with floods due to blocked drainage. Can the authorities help out? pleads Job, whose email is [email protected]

***

Another ruse • A month after he applied for the new reflective car number plates, Dr Patrick Mbataru says the NTSA informed him that his application had been rejected. “No reasons were given. But, in the same SMS, I was advised me to ‘apply for the new plates...and collect them after seven working days’! Could this be another ruse to make money from hapless citizens?” His contact is [email protected]

***

A nuisance • The “automatic national grid power-cuts every time it rains”, which Opiyo Oduwo complained about, are a nuisance not only in Kisumu Town, but also in Busia, says Michael Hatego. “This has collateral damage. My neighbour was injured by robbers who took advantage of a power outage during rain. Crooks know that whenever it rains, power goes off.” His contact is [email protected]