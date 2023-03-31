Billions lost during Azimio protests

Political crisis • As the anti-government protests continue in Nairobi and elsewhere, Alnashir D. Walji notes, billions are being lost in property destruction and “bringing work to a standstill”. Dialogue, he believes, is the panacea for the political crisis. “The chaos and mayhem are not in good taste. The democratic right of the protesters is now tarnishing our image abroad.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Mockery • The government and, especially Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome’s condemnation of the attacks on former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s farm and Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s private firm, is a “mockery of our intelligence”, says Stephen Masambu. “Police stood by and watched as thieves stole livestock. Let them not pretend to be hunting for the culprits.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Pressing needs • The country’s biggest problem is trying to do “everything everywhere and at the same time”, says Cornelius Kiplangat. He’s convinced that there is a need to fully focus on one or two pressing needs at a time. “The government should, for example, concentrate on building dams in all the wards to tap rainwater and enhance farming through irrigation.” His contact [email protected]

***

Bloated government • Amid the cries about empty public coffers, W. Kimariech wonders where President William Ruto gets the money to sustain his bloated government. “The CSs, PSs and CASs are handsomely remunerated and a battery of advisers, civil servants are set for crazy travel allowances. All this, yet the nation is hungry and angry and they still call for austerity measures.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Misleading ads •Advertisements, Ruth Gituma notes, “are meant to arouse people’s curiosity, and help to sell a product”. She has lately seen one for a “probiotic yoghurt”, and has been wondering whether the new product is meant for only one gender. “Does it mean that women suffer more from gut/tummy discomfort? I doubt It. This one is certainly misleading.” Her contact is [email protected]