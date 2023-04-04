Professionals change once they join politics

Power gone to the head • What happens to some people, including high-level professionals, when they join politics, wonders Evans Macharia Mwangi. “Whenever intelligent people become politicians, it seems, something goes really wrong. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, a professor of law, no longer sounds as he used to since he got the powerful CS position. I’m just curious.” His contact is [email protected]

Passport pain • People needing to travel for business and other reasons are being let down by delays in issuing passports, says Bernard Gitonga. "It's over a year since the problem began. Renewing passports has become a nightmare. Those who applied for renewals are still waiting, months later. Some need to travel for medical appointments. Chances are going to waste."

Matatu din • When the late John Michuki was the Transport minister, Dominic Manwa recalls, he led a crackdown to bring about order in the matatu sub-sector. "We used to have it nice as there was no noise. Today, there is noise from as early as 5am." He wishes passengers could vote before departure on whether they will need "some noise in the name of music or not".

Rogue boda boda • The death of Banisa MP Kullow Maalim after being hit by a motorcycle in Nairobi and the demise of other people in similar circumstances should be a cause for alarm, says Henry Ruhiu. He poses: "Why don't MPs do benchmarking trips to find how countries like India and China, and even Rwanda, have managed to tame the rogue boda boda?"

Going green • With the rapid rise in petroleum and electricity costs, the government should give tax relief on imported solar panels and solar-powered motorbikes, says Benson Kioi. "Solar motorcycles have a zero effect on climate change. India has made this beneficial move. A similar venture would be good for Kenya and will help to reduce fuel costs for boda boda."