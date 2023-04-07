All leaders must back Ruto, Raila talks

Reaching out • While President William Ruto’s reaching out to opposition leader Raila Odinga for talks to end the current political crisis is a good thing, they should involve other leaders, says Elvis Masika Nyongesa. He is, however, worried that some people in government and in the opposition are unhappy about it. “The interests of ordinary Kenyans should come first.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Footbridges • The failure to construct all the footbridges earmarked for the Thika Superhighway is annoying, says Mugi Mwangi, adding: “I write in utter dismay. Are we waiting for people to get injured or die for the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to build the bridges?” He lists Clayworks, Kihunguro and the Juja-Ndarugu crossings as the worst affected areas. His contact is [email protected]

***

Call centre • Contacting Safaricom through the customer service care desk number, 100, is never easy, says Samir Pirbhai. The message one gets day and night is that “all our agents are currently busy…” The phone call is then cut off. A more appropriate response, he suggests, should be:

“Please wait for 10 minutes, or we will get back to you in future…” His contact is [email protected]

***

Boda boda loans • While lending agencies enable young men to go into the boda boda business and repay their loans weekly or monthly, many start off well and later fail to do so, says F. Mukembu. “This happens when they indulge in alcohol and other irresponsible behaviour, including taking drugs, and the bikes are repossessed. The government should arrest the situation.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Worries • Too much worry and anxiety about the future can lead to serious mental and physical health complications, says Mwangi wa Karuga. His honest advice to the people is to “live one day at a time, relax and leave the future to God”. Those feeling troubled, he adds, should consult counsellors and elders and learn to effectively manage their worries. His contact is [email protected]