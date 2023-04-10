Ruto, Raila talks should build on BBI

BBI idea • The talks between the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio coalition “should build on the BBI, which had some good ideas”, notes university don X. N. Iraki, adding: “They should relook at the Constitution and make some amendments, as it’s not cast in stone, and must adapt to the changing times. Twelve years is enough time to test the 2010 Constitution.” His contact is [email protected]

Bare-all book • Former IEBC chairman Ahmed Issack Hassan deserves kudos for writing his memoirs and unmasking political intrigues in national elections and the search for solutions to challenges, says Taabu Tele. The biggest paradox is that “he honestly chose to throw his own lawyer under the bus for the same public lynching that he sought political protection against”. His contact is [email protected]

Paper tiger • It’s a big shame that civil servants and MPs have not yet received their March salaries, for the first time since Independence 60 years ago, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. “If the government can’t meet its basic obligations, it should swallow its pride and budget for only what it can afford. What is the point of allocating trillions that you don’t have?” His contact is [email protected]

White elephant • The Wajir County government, notes Ahmed Somow Ahmed, upgraded the dispensary at the local prison to a health centre to decongest the referral hospital. The services it was to provide include maternal and child health care, laboratory tests and pharmacy. “A year later, nothing has happened. We have a white elephant in our midst,” he moans. His contact is [email protected]

Two-way vice • Bribery is a two-way offence for which the giver and receiver should be equally punished, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. “In most cases, suspects are taken to court for allegedly receiving money to secure people jobs in the armed forces or the government. Why charge only the recipient? It’s also criminal to give a bribe. To stop the vice, arraign both.” His contact is [email protected]