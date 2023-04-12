What have MPs done since August last year?

Unbridled greed • MPs are elected to ensure that ordinary citizens are well looked after, says Usha Shah. “But what they have done since last August is to look after themselves, raising their perks and becoming wealthier! We face hunger and joblessness as the cost of living rises. When we read about thefts, I personally wonder when this greed will ever end.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Double-speak • Even as they accuse the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of messing up the 2022 General Election, Richard Kihara says he finds it rather strange that opposition politicians are still tightly holding onto the seats they won in the allegedly flawed poll. “Their results were announced by the same IEBC they now accuse of rigging the elections.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Suspect building • Just about 10 metres from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport’s fence, a curious James Gakuo says, there is a new construction that is, apparently, coming up pretty fast. He wonders whether Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) is aware of this or may have sanctioned whatever it is that is being built. “Is this the proverbial ‘Big’ man’s construction?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Trailer wagons • Inside buses and matatus, one is likely to find passengers carrying all manner of cargo—such as bags of mangoes here, goats, sheep or even sacks of charcoal there—notes Joe Ngige Mungai. “It’s hell in this passenger-carrying vehicle. Operators should, indeed, be allowed to attach small trailers to ferry goods, as the passengers ride in the cabin.” His contact is [email protected]

***

The whole truth • Top government economic adviser David Ndii has been forthright in explaining the failure of the government to pay salaries for the first time in 60 years of independence, says Dave Tumbula. “According to him, it was a choice between defaulting on public debt and paying civil servants' salaries. Which is the lesser evil? I may not agree with him, but that was well put.”