Kenya should borrow leaf from Tanzania's transport system

Cluelessness • During a recent visit to Tanzania, Ruth Gituma says, she was impressed to note that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) "transport is working efficiently 24 hours". The stations, she adds, are properly built—unlike ours, which were poorly planned. "Our country will very soon be overtaken economically by these neighbours as we continue having clueless leadership."

***

Easy money • Safaricom is helping banks to make easy money and rip off customers, says Erick Kagema. "The mobile service provider is performing duties that banks used to pay for. They are saving on paying tellers, messengers and back-office staff and printing stationery. And since Covid-19 struck, they stopped paying interest on savings but declare billions in profits."

***

'Cheque-mate' • Bank customer Atul Shah is frustrated over a major shortage of chequebooks, which is hampering his financial transactions. However, the Nairobi resident is rather surprised that there has been no official word from the banks about this crisis. "Can anybody, perhaps, from the Kenya Bankers Association, please explain what the problem could be?"

***

Torture capital • After reading horrifying stories about the molestation of Kenyan workers in Arab countries, Mukuru Gichohi is calling for their protection. "People who have gone in search of greener pastures return home either dead or nursing both physical and emotional wounds. The Kenyan embassies in those countries never respond to their plight."

***

Double standards • There is an element of double standards in the crackdown on alcoholism in central Kenya while allowing miraa to grow in Meru, says Boniface Mutua. "The consumption of both has a negative impact on youth as they get addicted." Boniface is, therefore, calling for a ban on miraa and encouraging the farmers to plant food crops to avert shortages.