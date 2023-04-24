Road accidents: Authorities should recognise their role

Roads ambush • While reckless driving contributes to accidents, causing so much grief to many families, the authorities should also look into the poorly designed roads, says Harrison Kinyanjui. “Bumps are sometimes erected in the middle of the night, as happened on Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, with no signage. Poor visibility at night is also a big problem.” His contact is [email protected]

Narrow road • For more than 20 years, the narrow Kapsoit-Sondu highway through Sosiot Township has been in a terrible state, moans Newton Tonui. “It has become so bad that many people now prefer using murram roads to reach the trading centres. Locals use red soil to fill potholes that only last a week before being washed away. It’s high time it was upgraded.” His contact is [email protected]

Overnight din • Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti should, as she goes about implementing her development agenda, also crack down on those violating liquor licensing regulations, pleads Philip Magak. “Just like in Nairobi recently, please come to the rescue of the residents of Greatwall Gardens, Athi River, where a liquor store has been turned into a bar with loud music playing late into the night.”

Permanently acting • What Jim Webo finds quite baffling is that Dr Patrick Amoth has, again, agreed to serve in a top Health ministry position in an acting capacity as he has done for several years. “Can’t he ask to be confirmed as the Director-General of Health or just walk out if he can’t convince them that he deserves the job?” Ironically, Jim adds, the man is Africa’s representative in the WHO!

Revenge porn • The “revenge pornography” in which explicit videos are circulated online not only dehumanises the victims but also strips them of their privacy and dignity, laments Taabu Tele. “This will haunt them forever as the internet never forgets.” He, therefore, appeals to Parliament to broaden the law criminalising misuse of computers and digital communication. His contact is [email protected]