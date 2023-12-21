Kenya stands to benefit by waiving visa fees for all

Visa gains • Kenya could benefit immensely by waiving the visa fee requirement for all, attracting millions of tourists and other travellers with their dollars, notes economics don X. N. Iraki, adding: “But let’s be sincere. Charging a visa fee is not the only reason tourists don’t come. We must ensure they feel secure and market the country and its attractions beyond the Big 5.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Arrogance • Just as President William Ruto has declared himself unstoppable in response to Kenyans grumbling over the high cost of living and taxes, the nightclubs in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa and Lavington suburbs are also telling off the local residents complaining about their noisy disturbance, reports Diana D’Souza.

“That’s really scary but, remember, God is above, watching you!”

***

Privacy • Safaricom subscriber Philip Nyasio is not amused about a message he received from a short code, ‘Bids Ke’: “Congratulations! Your M-Pesa 254722246833 has been credited with Sh19,500. Withdraw now and repay in 60 days. Dial *658*59# and select Withdraw Loan. Stop *456*9*5#.”

He wants the sender(s) reported to the police for investigations.

His contact is [email protected].

***

Name • Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital is the official name of the health and educational institution on the Thika Superhighway in Nairobi, says Githuku Mungai.

On the confusion over which, between ‘Mathari and ‘Mathare’, is the correct one, he explains that both names were derived from a tree known as ithare (Dracaena species).

His contact is [email protected].

***

Unity • Sixty years since the inception of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the precursor to the African Union (AU), there has never been any doubt about the need for a continental body, states Alnashir D. Walji.

“It unites African states and its decisions are binding to all. Modelled on the UN, the AU’s credibility has never been doubted. Viva African unity!”

His contact is [email protected].