New visa rule to open floodgates of immigrants

Floodgates • The government’s removal of the visa requirement for travellers seeking to enter the country from early next year is going to open the floodgates of immigrants, warns Murithi King’au, adding: “Kenya is likely to experience this unique flooding as soon as the borders are flung open, courtesy of have the visa rule for visitors to the country being removed.” His contact is [email protected].

Truth • Even though former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has been cleared of responsibility in the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal, doubt lingers in Henry Ruhiu’s mind. “When Rotich was accused over the Sh28 billion heist, then-Deputy President William Ruto, now the President, said it was actually Sh7 billion. Shall we ever know the truth?” His contact is [email protected].

Roadblocks • Interior CS Kithure Kindiki’s directive removing police roadblocks from November 1 has been roundly ignored, claims Thomas Yebei. “Traffic police officers still mount the roadblocks and extort bribes. Are the traffic police officers beyond the CS’s authority?” Thomas finds this as a manifestation of “impunity of the highest order”. His email address is [email protected].

Slaughter stink • At Kayole Slaughter House, on Kangundo Road in Nairobi’s eastern outskirts, a burst sewer has been spilling the muck, creating a stream that then flows into Nairobi River, Moses Kariri reports. This despite having a commission and directorate for sewerage. “What, then, is the real business of these two entities if it isn’t the wastage of public resources?” His contact is [email protected].

Harassment • Traffic police have been harassing motorists covered by Xplico Insurance Company Ltd, which was placed under statutory management on December 8 but obtained a stay of execution of the court order three days later, says Charles Wakaba Kamanga. “Why should the police defy a court order and yet their responsibility is the strict enforcement of the law?” His contact is [email protected].