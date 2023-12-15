Why allow foreigners visa-free entry while Kenyans are saddled with taxes?

Visa fee • The government is obsessed with pleasing foreigners at the expense of its own citizens, says Masinjila Indiazi.

Kenyans, he laments, are being “saddled with taxes left, right and centre, as the government allows foreigners to enter the country visa-free”.

He wonders why as Kenyans pay huge amounts of money to enter other countries, “This is taking a joke too far.”

***

Promises • President William Ruto’s government “is very disappointing because it is full of deceit”, claims Meshack Wafula.

“Many people now regret voting for him in last year’s General Election. Let him implement his election campaign promises. He’s to blame for the current high cost of living. He should fix the economy, and stop mistreating his fellow Kenyans.”

***

Travel • The government should adopt the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system to ease entry for tourists, says Stuart Herd.

“If the process is as time-consuming and complicated as the e-Visa system, it can discourage potential visitors, adversely affecting the tourism industry. The true benefit of the ETA will be realised if it’s quick, straightforward, and user-friendly.”

***

Bad road • The section of the main road between the governor’s office and the Kenya-Uganda border in Busia Town is in a deplorable state, says Sammy Obuhuma.

“It has huge potholes and worn-out shoulders. The worst spot is next to the County Commissioner’s office, the law courts and the police station. It has been worsened by the heavy rains pounding the area.”

***

Wrong direction • Inflation (goods and services), exchange rate (currency) and interest rate (time cost of money) are going in the wrong directions, says John T. Mukui.

"Events in the UK royal family made Queen Elizabeth to sum up 1992 as annus horribilis (horrible year). Kenyans without 'unearned income' (dividends, rent, interest, and pension) can similarly refer to 2023."