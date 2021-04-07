Kenya Power has become notorious for outages

Kenya Power employees at work along Mombasa Road in January 2021. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

  • We still have 70-year-old transformers yet we pay some of the highest electricity bills, laments Nairobi resident Shobhna Shah.
  • Also unimpressed with Kenya Power is Pascal Wasonga, who is unhappy with the utility’s office at Port Victoria, on the shores of Lake Victoria.

Power problem • Kenya Power has become notorious for outages, moans Nairobi resident Shobhna Shah. “In the upmarket General Mathenge Road, we have power cuts daily. Power fluctuations damage expensive gadgets and lifts. We still have 70-year-old transformers yet we pay some of the highest electricity bills.” Her account is No. 121595540 and contact, shahshobhna@ymail.com.

