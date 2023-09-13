Kenya committed to environmental conservation

Environment • The just-ended Africa Climate Summit, the very first on the continent, was a landmark event, with the historic ‘Nairobi Declaration’, says Festus Mwenda. “The summit showcased Kenya's commitment to environmental conservation. But there were also some happy moments when political differences were put aside and Kenya became one united nation again.” His contact is [email protected].

Energy • Having closely followed the heated arguments by outraged members of a National Assembly committee on the high energy and electricity prices in Kenya, Dickson K says he expected a crackdown on IPPs. “Then all the anger suddenly evaporated and the issue is no longer urgent or even important. What could have done wrong? Kenyans have been betrayed.” His contact is [email protected].

Kabete • Following last weekend’s protests in Kabete Constituency over the appalling state of roads, David Ngure Ng’ang’a can’t help faulting local MP James Githua Wamacukuru and Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi. “They should stop wrangles and ensure that the Kibiku-Gathiga-Njathaini road and others are tarmacked,” David, who lives in Gathiga Village, says. His contact is [email protected].

Wilson • A hawk-eyed James Gakuo has noted a worrying development that he hopes the Kenya Airports Authority management will urgently address. Says he: “A fence that is being put up at Wilson Airport, off Lang’ata Road, Nairobi, seems to be blocking a vital emergency exit. Can whoever is responsible for this, please explain what could be going on?” His contact is [email protected].

Uji Power • There is a new craze in Nairobi with tens of stalls selling the so-called ‘Uji Power’, which supposedly boosts men’s virility, notes Jimmy Thumbi. But even more annoying for Jim is that stall owners on Ronald Ngala Street have erected numerous stools on the pavement, hampering pedestrians’ movement. “Can Governor Johnson Sakaja look into this?” His contact is [email protected]