State must ensure safe disposal of e-waste

Electric vehicles • As the country embraces electric automobiles in both public and private vehicles and motorcycles for efficiency and cost-effectiveness, the authorities should also think seriously about the management and safe disposal of the non-biodegradable e-waste, says Ruth Gituma. “Proper policy, legislative framework and procurement and disposal laws are needed.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Rivers • Absolutely nothing has happened since President William Ruto inaugurated the Nairobi Rivers Commission (NRC) in February, says Thomas Yebei. The NRC’s mandate, he adds, is to lead cleaning up of the Nairobi River. “But the commissioners are busy attending seminars and earning allowances. It’s a huge disappointment for them to have nothing at all to show.” His contact is [email protected].

***

El Nino • With the expected El Nino rains beginning soon, Bimal Shah wants proactive measures taken by counties to harvest the excess water. “They should create water pans, remove homes from areas prone to mudslides and establish areas for tree planting. Once the rains stop, we will start crying that there is no water. Let's see which county is serious about it.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Busia • What Jim Okwako finds quite irritating is receiving a message, “Welcome to Uganda…”, on his phone while on Kenyan territory in Samia, Busia County. “The MTN mast across River Sio at Majanji in Busia-Uganda is much more powerful than the little Safaricom thing on the Nanguba Hill in Kenya. “Why is Safaricom silent about this? Please give the people a better network to end this frustration.”

***

Water • Drinking water is a “basic commodity that’s traditionally offered for free in homes and restaurants to quench the thirst of even passersby”, says Mwangi wa Karuga. “A new trend of denying drinking water to even customers in restaurants so that they can buy bottled water is very sad. Commercialising almost everything results in moral decay.” His contact is [email protected]. Have an essential day, won’t you!