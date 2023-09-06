Western Kenya MPs most socially terrorised

Bipartisan talks • Thanks to the ongoing bipartisan talks between President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Raila Odinga-led Azimio Coalition Party, anti-government protests have ceased, says Carol Rotich. “As a result, Nairobi has been able to host the high-level African Climate Summit, which is sure to benefit our troubled economy. Kudos to the leaders!” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Western • The most “socially terrorised” people today must be the elected MPs from western Kenya, says Dave Tumbula, adding: “They are expected to attend all the funerals in their constituencies and donate some good money to the bereaved families. And even when they go to public rallies or to inspect projects, they are confronted by hordes of young men and women demanding handouts. What a life!”

***

MPesa • Nothing disgusts Churchill Amatha like the increasingly peculiar habits of most Kenyans. Says he: “You send money to someone who has requested for it or rather has begged you to. But after sending the money, the person still ‘flashes you’ or sends you a ‘please call me’ text message. You have been assisted with money and still want more. Style up and stop it.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Gigiri • A section of Gigiri, the Nairobi neighbourhood that hosts the UN Complex has not been supplied with water for two weeks, says Shainaz Khan. “Calls and text messages to Nairobi Water Company have gone unanswered. All we know is that workers building the United Nations Avenue damaged a water pipe. Why not explain to customers what's happening?” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Kisumu • Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) should build a waving bay at Kisumu International Airport where people who have gone to either receive or see off their visitors can sit, says Opiyo Oduwo. “Sometimes it's hot or raining, but there is no shelter. Many people, including school teams, patronise the airport. What is the justification for charging the Sh100 entrance fees?” His contact is [email protected].