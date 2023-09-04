Ruto should extend crackdown to land grabbers

Land grabbers • President William Ruto should extend his no-nonsense crackdown on sugar cartels to land grabbers, Lawi Manasse pleads. “Kenyans continue to be robbed of their land by these cartels. They then go to court and the process takes many years and the land is then sold to gullible Kenyans. Land grabbers should withdraw their court cases or ‘go to heaven’.” His contact is [email protected].

Immigration • Excited about Interior CS Kithure Kindiki’s declaration of the Immigration Department headquarters in Nyayo House, Nairobi, as a “scene of crime”, Damson Opiyo Onger is baying for more blood. Says he: “The directive should be extended to other facilities, including the law courts, police stations, the highways, Lands offices, schools, and public hospitals.” His contact is [email protected].

Nyayo House • As CS Kindiki steps up the fight to rid the Immigration Department headquarters of the endemic corruption, Mathew Gitagia says the building in the city centre is also crying out for a new coat of paint. “Some of us were there when this very building was only associated with torture chambers for government critics before it became the house of graft.” His contact [email protected].

Parklands • Fifth Parklands Avenue in Nairobi, “which was recarpeted less than five months ago” has badly deteriorated, says Mohammed Fazal Hussein. “Due to the heavy trucks used by cement firms and car wash bays, the road has many potholes! Poor drainage and stagnant water have also been catalysts. Can the roads authorities take some quick action?” Contact: [email protected].

Education • The challenges in the education sector, including indiscipline by students and the lack of support by parents, should be addressed, says Philemon Wasonga Ogutu. “As a sociologist, I’m concerned about missing schoolgirls. This calls for intervention. Education reforms such as the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) should not be trivialised.” His contact is [email protected].