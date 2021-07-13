Jubilee: Born with excitement, exiting with a whimper

On deathbed • Drawing inspiration from Mark Anthony in William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, Robert Mukirae says he joins Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi in burying Jubilee Party and not praising it. “Almost 10 years in power, with the economy in free fall and leaders in spats, we can only administer final rites to a government born with excitement and exiting with a whimper. Adieu!” His contact is robertmukirae2@gmail.com.

What’s in a name? • On naming streets, X. N. Iraki notes, the authorities should take a cue from President Mwai Kibaki, “who after 10 years of a booming economy had nothing named after him except a library on Lower Kabete Campus of the University of Nairobi”. Making such a demand “is a sign of an inferiority complex”; they should let the next generation decide. His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

Delayed pay • Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has badly let down teachers who marked the 2020 KCSE exam by failing to pay them, says Kev Osano. “This money was budgeted for in the 2020/2021 financial year. Efforts to get an explanation from the Knec communications desk have been fruitless. The examiners should be told why the payments are not ready.” His contact is kevosano@gmail.com.

Road spoilers • The Nairobi Expressway, which “is now taking shape, will change the city’s landscape in a big way”, says Ruth Gituma. She hopes the city county administration will ensure that “hawkers do not spoil the beauty by encroaching on the underneath, especially at Westlands”. This, she adds, is what happened when the Thika Superhighway was built. Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

Fact denial • Waxing philosophical, Tom Mwiraria says that “one learns so much by unlearning”. The greatest barricade to knowledge, he adds, is what one already knows. “Many still hold onto archaic knowledge and techniques and are not ready to empty their cup for it to be refilled. Besides Covid-19, we have another pandemic: Fact-resistant people.” His contact is info.swiftwriters@gmail.com.



