Jubilee: Born with excitement, exiting with a whimper

Jubilee Party launch

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and his deputy William Ruto during Jubilee Party launch at Kasarani Stadium on September 10, 2016.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

On deathbed • Drawing inspiration from Mark Anthony in William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, Robert Mukirae says he joins Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi in burying Jubilee Party and not praising it. “Almost 10 years in power, with the economy in free fall and leaders in spats, we can only administer final rites to a government born with excitement and exiting with a whimper. Adieu!” His contact is robertmukirae2@gmail.com.

