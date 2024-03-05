Intensify sex and sexuality education

Shif • The government plans to complete the registration of members of the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) by July, notes David Waireri. But he is unhappy about the disregarding of the NHIF members who have paid up until December. “What will happen to those funds? The logical thing to do is transfer the NHIF members to the SHIF.” His contact is [email protected].

***

‘Cooked’ bills • Kenya Power customer Henry Ruhiu says he is now convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the monthly electricity bills being sent out are not genuine. “After I switched to the prepaid meter and started buying tokens, I still get estimated power bills. This can only mean it is faking bills. Who will save us from exploitation?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Outages • Some parts of the posh Nyali suburb of Mombasa, Carey Yiembe reports, have in the past few days suffered “low-voltage to total blackout” for extended periods. “With Mombasa in the grip of a heat wave, must Kenya Power add to the punishment and torture? Can't it monitor which areas are experiencing outages?” His contact is [email protected].

***

‘Noiseland’ • Noisy matatus are wreaking havoc on Spine Road Kayole in Nairobi’s Eastlands, laments Paul Wachira. “The vehicles are fitted with loud horns, which the drivers blow from daybreak to late at night. They are a big nuisance to the residents, whose children have difficulty doing their homework due to the deafening noise. Can Nema, please, intervene?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Health • Herpes, cervical cancer, gonorrhoea, syphilis and other sexual infections are on the rise, says Martin Waigwe. “These can be reduced by ensuring that people have adequate knowledge on sex and sexuality. It’s high time we introduced sex education in school. Teenage pregnancies and STIs would decline.” His contact is [email protected].