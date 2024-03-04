School fees • Thousands of parents in Kenya are transferring their children from private to public schools, notes Kevin Wafula. This, he adds, confirms that education has become more expensive. “There is a need to promptly regulate fees in the private schools. The government should also allocate enough resources to ensure that pupils continue learning.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Ethics • While in primary school, children, since they are highly impressionable, should be taught morals, ethics and the need to be of good standing, says Carlos Kamau. “As it is, they always attend church and other religious groups’ services, where they should be able to learn about the faiths. “The formal learning will be the better for them and, ultimately, society.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Helplessness • With senior government officials moaning about the cartels thriving in the coffee, tea, sugar, construction and other sectors, Evans Macharia Mwangi wonders what they expect the people to do. “The government has the capacity to deal with these so-called cartels if the top officials really mean business. Some questions beg to be answered.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Off-air• A Safaricom customer of more than 20 years, Kenneth Kimani, acquired a ‘Lipa Mdogo Mdogo’ phone handset from the gigantic telco and really enjoyed the upgrade from his katululu. But his joy was short-lived as robbers snatched it. “Surprisingly, Safaricom can’t trace my hire purchase handset and now want me to buy a new one and also pay for the lost one.” His contact is Tel. 0722444803.

***