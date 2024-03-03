Governor Wanga leading major transformation in Homa Bay

Complication • The shift from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), should have been easier than Health CS Susan Nakhumicha is making it look, says Kipkirui Segut. He doesn’t see why NHIF members should register afresh in the new scheme. “Why can’t they transfer the data? A good government makes life easier for its people.” His contact is [email protected].

Debts • A man who knows something about finances, Githuku Mungai is baffled by President William Ruto’s recent statement. “Keeping money aside to repay a loan is different from taking a new loan to repay a maturing one. The President says money has been kept aside but there are reports that a new Eurobond will be issued to repay a maturing one.” His contact is [email protected].

School fees • The idea of parents paying school fees through the government’s e-Citizen portal is absurd, remarks Ruth Gituma. “Think about that rural parent who has no internet connectivity. Also, how will the money reach schools, with the delays in capitation disbursement. There will be school unrest as food and other basic items will be hard to procure.” Her contact is [email protected].

Data leak • Do some unscrupulous people have access to personal Huduma Namba details collected three to four years ago? Diana D’Souza wonders. “They will call and mention your national identity card and passport numbers, and authentic details of your date and place of birth. And if you question them, they ask for a GO number. I was then told it was a scam.” Her contact is [email protected].

Performer • Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga is leading a major transformation in her first term, says Jediel Muthuri. “The 42-year-old leader’s achievements are real. She has raised county revenue from Sh195 million to Sh600 million in a year. She had built a magnificent home before she became the governor. We’re witnessing something never seen before.” His contact is [email protected].