Frustration • While the extension of the deadline for the university course applications is helpful, thousands of students still have difficulty accessing the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal, says Shelton Busolo. “This creates a lot of frustration, uncertainty and stress for them. The KUCCPS should solve the technical hitches.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Blackouts • Kenya Power increased its charges recently but its customers at Utawala, Tena/Donholm in Nairobi’s Eastlands and at Ruaka on the city’s western outskirts suffer power outages every week from Friday to Sunday, Robert Jango laments. “Industries are struggling because of the unreliable power supply. The authorities should investigate the blackouts.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Power cost • To lower the cost of electricity, university economics don XN Iraki advises, Kenya Power should use the “reverse auction”, buying from the cheapest and most efficient generators. Currently, he adds, it sources hydro, wind, thermal, geothermal and solar power. “The savings should be passed on to customers. Unaffordable power is hurting national productivity.” His contact is [email protected].

***

War zone• The raging conflict for the control of the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital, Muriithi King’au says, clearly mirrors for him the tribulations being faced by the health institutions under the Israeli military siege in the Gaza Strip. “Healthcare provision in Nakuru County ìs being compromised as the hospital has been turned into a war zone over a bitter land dispute.” His contact is [email protected].

***