Mr President, did you notice the bad roads in Nakuru County?

Bad roads • President William Ruto and his team, who were recently at the Lake Naivasha Resort for their National Executive Retreat, Moniq Wangui hopes, noticed the huge pothole just after the Maili Mbili roundabout and several others in the area and will get them patched up. “The WRC is around the corner and Nakuru County will be having a big boom.” Her contact is [email protected]

Austerity • It will be hard to convince Kenyans the government is broke after the National Executive Retreat in a five-star hotel at Naivasha, says Douglas Kaumbuthu Aritho, which could have been held in a government institution. “Top officials were accompanied by their support staff, bodyguards and drivers. Is the government serious about cutting costs?” His contact is [email protected].

‘Lost Mile’ • The people of Kirongwe Village, at Mwatate Dam in Mwatate Sub-County, Taita-Taveta County, have to date not forgotten about the Last Mile electricity connection promise they were given in August 2021, reports Harry Righa. “They keep telling us to wait for another month but nothing happens. We’ve written letters and got no response. We need the electricity.” His contact is [email protected].

Deceptive beauty • The picturesque Kiambu-Karirana-Limuru road is a favourite of domestic tourists, says Harrison Kinyanjui. “Coffee and tea plantations attract travellers. The Kenya National Highways Authority maintains the road. After Ndumberi, there are no speed bumps. The Gatatha power sub-station corners are accident black spots. Erect speed bumps.” His contact is [email protected].

Realpolitik • As President Ruto and ODM leader Raila drift closer to a ‘handshake’, with the government having thrown its weight behind his African Union Commission chairmanship quest, remarks Jim Webo, the diehard rival supporters are now in an awkward position. “After hurling insults at one another over the two men, they are now smiling at one another. It’s a sobering lesson in realpolitik for them.”