IEBC has failed to improve management of elections

Tribalism • The Yusuf Haji-led BBI task force, Joe Ngige Mungai notes, did “an awesome job reaching out to Kenyans for views on how to fix the systemic woes during every election year”. However, he wishes they had visited Tanzania “to learn how they have been able to deal with tribalism”. He concludes: “We need to have a truly representative government!” His contact is mungai6969@gmail.com.

***

Ineptitude • His biggest disappointment with the IEBC, Churchill Amatha says, is its failure to come up with innovations to improve the management of elections. “The last we heard from them was the release of a fake report on the audit of the last elections that was later withdrawn. This idea of doing things the same way year in, year out should stop.” His contact is amatha@hotmail.co.uk.

***

Teen pregnancy • An organisation that has had a remarkable impact in the fight against teenage pregnancies in the counties, Tabitha Ogutu notes, is the Young Women Leaders Connect. The non-profit organisation’s aim is to empower young women. “I wish to challenge women leaders to jointly address the challenges of early motherhood.” Her contact is tabithaogutu18@gmail.com.

***

Water woes • Amid the supremacy battle between the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and what was left of Governor Mike Sonko’s administration, the residents are suffering denial of key services. For nearly two weeks, David Waireri laments, Komarock Estate, in the city’s Eastlands area, has not had water. “We need water urgently,” David pleads. His contact is davidwaireri@gmail.com.

***

Services • Whenever he casts his ballot, Richard Kihara says, he’s guided by the conviction that the elected representatives in the various positions will deliver the goods. He adds: “Therefore, those of us who voted for Jubilee Party in the 2017 elections expect our choices to be respected until the next poll, when we will reelect the leaders or choose new ones.” His contact is rkihara7@gmail.com.

