Honeymoon is over, Kenya Kwanza must now start delivering

Time to work • The honeymoon is over for the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance and it must, therefore, focus on boosting economic productivity and competitiveness instead of uttering slogans, says Taabu Tele. “It’s time to deliver by implementing robust policies aimed at long-term growth while addressing the immediate needs of Kenyans, such as lowering the high cost of living.”

Bread basket • Garissa Governor Nadhif Jama’s government should invest more in agriculture, especially by growing crops in the arable lands along Tana River, urges Nassir Daud. “It will provide an alternative to pastoralism. They should also brand and market tasty pishori rice from Jarajara. It can become the bread basket in the drought-prone northern region.”

Inverted priorities • The gouging out of a three-year-old boy’s eyes in Kisii County “is a most heinous act”, remarks Isaac Njiraini. “While the perpetrators of such evil deeds roam free, some Kenyans are busy engaging in debate over who between police officers and gun-wielding criminals deserves to be alive. We need to set our priorities right as Kenyans.”

Child safety • The incident in which an innocent child’s eyes were gouged out is a wake-up call to parents to be vigilant to protect the young ones, says Bonvance Oyunge. “It’s beyond being inhuman. Parents should monitor their children’s movements. Make sure that you are aware of where they are, what they are doing and whom they are with.”

Contest • University don X. N. Iraki says he knows why Argentina won the World Cup. “France invested in youth and its exuberance. Such players have speed and endurance but buckle under pressure. That was clear during the penalty shootout. The teams were equally good and victory could have gone either way—like the recent Azimio la Umoja-Kenya Kwanza contest.”

