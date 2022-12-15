Governor Kawira, other county bosses should be protected from MPs

Protect governors • Stunned by the news of the impeaching on Wednesday of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza by MCAs, Joseph Macharia says that the county bosses should also be covered by a caveat like one that provides some time limit before the recall of MPs for any reason. “This is the only way to check any hasty and malicious or politically driven ouster of leaders.” His contact is [email protected]

Green city • A man, who says he is proud that he was born and grew up in what was once proudly referred to as the ‘Green City in the Sun’, Nairobi, Chris Kiriba, is happy about the plans the new Kenya Kwanza administration has for the metropolis. “The talk of building a new green city within the city is great. Building it is the easier, but maintaining it is the bigger issue.” His contact is [email protected]

Power woes • Calling Kenya Power, James Waweru reports that for the past three weeks, he and other residents of the Mugutha area behind Wholesale Trading Centre in Ruiru, Kiambu County, have had no electricity. “Our transformer was said to be faulty and was then carted away by some Kenya Power staffers. How long will we remain in darkness with our children?” He can be reached on Tel. 0723262594

More power woes • Also having power supply issues are the residents of the posh Lavington neighbourhood of Nairobi. Says Diana D’Souza: “We’ve had no power for more than 20 hours on Mageta Road. If Kenya Power can’t cater for the existing customers, how do they propose to supply all these many buildings that are being constructed around Kileleshwa and Lavington?” Her contact is [email protected]

Offensive discounts • A number of top hospitals have been sending special offers or offering discounts to their former patients, which university don XN Iraki finds quite offensive. Says he: “This seems to suggest they actually celebrate the suffering of their patients. They should desist from sending out such offers; they really dilute the nobility of the healing medical profession.” His contact is [email protected]



