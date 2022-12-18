Charlene Ruto has created a non-existent office

Looking West • President William Ruto, university don X. N. Iraki notes, has visited the United States twice in less than 100 days of his new administration. “He has visited South Korea but not China. Kenya’s one eye used to face West and the other East. Are both eyes now facing West, with the US leadership determined to pull Kenya away from China’s orbit? I’m just curious!” His contact is [email protected].

***

‘First’ office • It’s “intriguing and annoying” that President Ruto’s daughter Charlene “has created a non-existent office”, says Dr Okumba Miruka, apparently questioning the “Office of the First Daughter”. “Why the obsession with titles, even when they are figments of imagination? We might soon hear of ‘First Watchman’, ‘First Grandfather’, ‘First Cook’ or even ‘First Toilet Cleaner’.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Reversed role • The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has needlessly caused a gridlock at Kangemi, on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, by erecting speed bumps, says Charles Kamanga. “Why slow down smooth-moving traffic on a highway? Worse, there is no signage and a motorist only discovers the bumps after hitting them, to the detriment of his vehicle.” His contact is [email protected]

***





Birthday debt • Felix Musyoka is up in arms after missing his gift from Safaricom of “a better calling rate and 1GB data” on his birthday on December 6. He poses: “Does this gigantic telco have issues with my birth date? And, have other people also suffered this apparent discriminative customer gifting policy?” His cellphone number is +254727924206 and email [email protected]

***