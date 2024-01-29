Executive • Optimistic about the talks between the Executive and the Judiciary yielding fruits, Stacus Haron is a bit concerned about the High Court’s rejection as unconstitutional the planned Kenyan police peace-keeping mission to Haiti. “But the government must not defy court orders.”

It should, he adds, instead seek better ways to implement vital programmes.

Judiciary • The most worrying statement Ruth Gituma has heard is the talk by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah that the Judiciary’s budget might be cut over court rulings against the government.

Says she: “He’s out of order. I hope he was misquoted. Are Budget allocations pegged to some loyalty? The three arms complement one another.”

Jogoo Rd • Jogoo Road, one of the biggest and busiest roads in Nairobi, if not the country as a whole, Joseph Njogu laments, has been terribly neglected in recent years and is now terribly dilapidated and full of huge potholes.

“Is the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) ignoring it because it serves the Eastlands suburb, which is a poorer part of the capital city?”

Gaza • South Africa, which took Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Lawi Manasse notes, has never intervened in conflicts in “which innocents are suffering and dying on African soil”.

And South Africans have been waging xenophobic attacks and killing fellow Africans.

“This stranger is siding with Palestinians in the conflict with their Israeli cousins.”

Taxes • It’s “absolutely ludicrous for anyone to suggest that the government should tax tithes”, remarks Diana D’Souza.

Waxing biblical, she adds: “When Pharisees asked Jesus Christ who they should pay taxes to, he answered, ‘pay to Caesar (government) as what is due to Caesar and to God what is due to God’.

Please don’t bring any more curses upon us!”

